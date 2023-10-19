When the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints match up in Week 7 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Calvin Ridley hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Ridley has racked up 363 yards receiving on 26 catches with two TDs this year, averaging 60.5 yards per game.

Ridley has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

Calvin Ridley Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1 Week 2 Chiefs 8 2 32 0 Week 3 Texans 7 3 40 0 Week 4 Falcons 2 2 38 1 Week 5 @Bills 8 7 122 0 Week 6 Colts 8 4 30 0

