Christian Kirk will be running routes against the fifth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Kirk has accumulated 33 catches for a team-best 384 yards and two TDs this campaign so far this year. He has been targeted on 49 occasions, and averages 64.0 yards receiving.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kirk and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kirk vs. the Saints

Kirk vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Saints have allowed seven opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New Orleans on the season.

The 182 passing yards the Saints give up per game makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Saints have the No. 11 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up seven this season (1.2 per game).

Watch Jaguars vs Saints on Fubo!

Christian Kirk Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kirk with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kirk Receiving Insights

Kirk, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of six games this season.

Kirk has 23.0% of his team's target share (49 targets on 213 passing attempts).

He has 384 receiving yards on 49 targets to rank 49th in league play with 7.8 yards per target.

In two of six games this year, Kirk has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (14.3% of his team's 14 offensive TDs).

Kirk (two red zone targets) has been targeted 11.1% of the time in the red zone (18 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kirk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 12 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 14 TAR / 11 REC / 110 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.