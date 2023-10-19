Will Christian Kirk Score a Touchdown Against the Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 7?
In the Week 7 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Christian Kirk get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Christian Kirk score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a TD)
- Kirk's team-best 384 yards receiving (64 per game) have come on 33 catches (49 targets) and he has scored two touchdowns.
- Kirk has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in six games, one apiece on two occasions.
Christian Kirk Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|14
|11
|110
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|6
|4
|54
|1
|Week 4
|Falcons
|12
|8
|84
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|8
|6
|78
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|6
|3
|49
|1
