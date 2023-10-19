In the Week 7 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Christian Kirk get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Christian Kirk score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a TD)

Kirk's team-best 384 yards receiving (64 per game) have come on 33 catches (49 targets) and he has scored two touchdowns.

Kirk has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 2 Chiefs 14 11 110 0 Week 3 Texans 6 4 54 1 Week 4 Falcons 12 8 84 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 6 78 0 Week 6 Colts 6 3 49 1

