In the Week 7 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Evan Engram hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a TD)

Engram's 36 grabs (on 44 targets) have netted him 301 yards (50.2 per game).

Engram, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Evan Engram Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 5 5 49 0 Week 2 Chiefs 8 6 57 0 Week 3 Texans 8 7 67 0 Week 4 Falcons 8 7 59 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 4 28 0 Week 6 Colts 7 7 41 0

