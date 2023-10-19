Jacksonville (4-2) takes a three-game winning streak into a matchup with New Orleans on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Saints favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 40.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Saints/Jaguars matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Jaguars vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jaguars have been winning three times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Saints have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 3.8 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, lost four times, and tied one time in six games this year.

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Jaguars have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, and they've tied the third quarter in two games.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (13th-ranked) this season. It is allowing one points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Jaguars' six games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

In six games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 3.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.8 points on average in that quarter.

Jaguars vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Jaguars have led four times and have trailed two times.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Saints have had the lead three times (2-1 in those games) and have been losing three times (1-2).

2nd Half

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season (3-1 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in two games (1-1).

The Saints have won the second half in two games this season, been outscored in the second half in two games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.8 points on average in the second half.

