Jaguars vs. Saints Injury Report — Week 7
Scan the injury report for the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Jaguars ready for their matchup with the New Orleans Saints (3-3) at Caesars Superdome on Thursday, October 19 at 8:15 PM .
The Jaguars are coming off of a 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
The Saints faced the Houston Texans in their most recent outing, falling 20-13.
Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Zay Jones
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Brandon Scherff
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Walker Little
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|Tyson Campbell
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Davon Hamilton
|DT
|Back
|Out
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Concussion
|Out
|Andrus Peat
|OL
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Landon Young
|OT
|Hip
|Out
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Demario Davis
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Juantavius Gray
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Tyrann Mathieu
|S
|Foot
|Questionable
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|Calf
|Out
|James Hurst
|OL
|Ankle
|Out
Jaguars vs. Saints Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Jaguars Season Insights
- With 337.3 total yards per game on offense, the Jaguars rank 13th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 21st, surrendering 345.7 total yards per contest.
- From an offensive angle, the Jaguars are accumulating 23.7 points per game (10th-ranked). They rank 15th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (20.3 points allowed per game).
- The Jaguars have been struggling to stop the pass, ranking second-worst with 270.3 passing yards allowed per game. They have been better offensively, generating 223.8 passing yards per contest (12th-ranked).
- Jacksonville ranks 15th in the NFL with 113.5 rushing yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks third-best by allowing just 75.3 rushing yards per contest.
- The Jaguars have a top-five turnover margin this season, ranking second-best at +7.
