How to Watch Jaguars vs. Saints Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 7
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) visit the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome and will look to extend a three-game winning streak.
We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Jaguars
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: NBC
Jaguars Insights
- The Jaguars put up 23.7 points per game, 7.7 more than the Saints give up (16).
- The Jaguars average 337.3 yards per game, 59 more yards than the 278.3 the Saints give up.
- This year Jacksonville racks up 113.5 yards per game on the ground, 17.2 more than New Orleans allows (96.3).
- This season the Jaguars have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Saints have takeaways (10).
Jaguars Away Performance
- The Jaguars' average points scored (28) and allowed (20.5) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 23.7 and 20.3, respectively.
- The Jaguars accumulate 408 yards per game on the road (70.7 more than their overall average), and concede 334 on the road (11.7 less than overall).
- Jacksonville's average passing yards gained (257.5) and conceded (287) on the road are both higher than its overall averages of 223.8 and 270.3, respectively.
- On the road, the Jaguars accumulate 150.5 rushing yards per game and concede 47. That's more than they gain overall (113.5), and less than they allow (75.3).
- On the road, the Jaguars convert 43.3% of third downs and allow 29.2% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (36.1%), and less than they allow (39.5%).
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Atlanta
|W 23-7
|ESPN+
|10/8/2023
|at Buffalo
|W 25-20
|NFL Network
|10/15/2023
|Indianapolis
|W 37-20
|CBS
|10/19/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/29/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|CBS
