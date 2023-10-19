Jaguars vs. Saints Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
Bookmakers give the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) a small chance to keep their three-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 1.5 points in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. For this matchup, the total has been set at 41.5 points.
Before the Jaguars meet the Saints, here are their recent betting trends and insights. As the Saints ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, check out their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jaguars vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|New Orleans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jaguars (-1.5)
|41.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Jaguars (-1.5)
|41.5
|-116
|-102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Jacksonville vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Jaguars vs. Saints Betting Insights
- Jacksonville is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- As 1.5-point favorites or more, the Jaguars are 3-1 against the spread.
- Jacksonville has hit the over in three of its six games with a set total (50%).
- New Orleans has but one win versus the spread this season.
- The Saints are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- New Orleans and its opponent have yet to hit the over this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.