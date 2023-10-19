Bookmakers give the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) a small chance to keep their three-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 1.5 points in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. For this matchup, the total has been set at 41.5 points.

Before the Jaguars meet the Saints, here are their recent betting trends and insights. As the Saints ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

Jaguars vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-1.5) 41.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jaguars (-1.5) 41.5 -116 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Jacksonville vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Jaguars vs. Saints Betting Insights

Jacksonville is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, the Jaguars are 3-1 against the spread.

Jacksonville has hit the over in three of its six games with a set total (50%).

New Orleans has but one win versus the spread this season.

The Saints are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

New Orleans and its opponent have yet to hit the over this season.

