When the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints square off in Week 7 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will JaMycal Hasty get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will JaMycal Hasty score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220 if he scores a TD)

Last season, Hasty rushed for 194 yards on 46 carries (13.9 ypg) while getting into the box two times.

He scored a rushing touchdown in two games last season, but it was just a single TD each time.

He had a receiving touchdown in one of 14 games last year. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

JaMycal Hasty Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Chargers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0 0 0 2 22 0 Week 5 Texans 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 57 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Giants 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 4 13 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Raiders 3 6 0 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 1 4 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 Ravens 12 28 0 5 67 1 Week 14 @Titans 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1 13 0 1 2 0 Week 16 @Jets 3 10 0 1 11 0 Week 17 @Texans 10 33 1 6 23 0 Week 18 Titans 3 5 0 0 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 4 36 0 1 7 0

