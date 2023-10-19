In Leon County, Florida, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Leon County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Ambassadors Christian Academy at Chiles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Wakulla High School at North Florida Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Florida State High School at Rickards High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Arnold High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20

Panama City Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

