Lightning vs. Canucks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 19
The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) are home favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Vancouver Canucks (2-1, +110 moneyline odds). The contest on Thursday starts at 7:00 PM ET from Amalie Arena on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Lightning vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lightning vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Lightning Moneyline
|Canucks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|7
Lightning vs. Canucks Betting Trends
- Tampa Bay's four matches this season have finished above this game's total of 7 goals three times.
- The Lightning have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).
- The Canucks have been an underdog in two games this season, going 2-0.
- Tampa Bay has had moneyline odds of -130 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Vancouver has played with moneyline odds of +110 or longer twice this season, and won both.
Lightning Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Nikita Kucherov
|0.5 (-250)
|1.5 (-111)
|3.5 (-118)
|Brandon Hagel
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (-154)
|2.5 (-120)
|Brayden Point
|0.5 (+110)
|0.5 (-250)
|2.5 (-161)
