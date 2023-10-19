The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) are home favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Vancouver Canucks (2-1, +110 moneyline odds). The contest on Thursday starts at 7:00 PM ET from Amalie Arena on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Lightning vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Tampa Bay's four matches this season have finished above this game's total of 7 goals three times.

The Lightning have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Canucks have been an underdog in two games this season, going 2-0.

Tampa Bay has had moneyline odds of -130 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Vancouver has played with moneyline odds of +110 or longer twice this season, and won both.

Lightning Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nikita Kucherov 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-111) 3.5 (-118) Brandon Hagel 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-120) Brayden Point 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-250) 2.5 (-161)

