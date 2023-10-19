Lightning vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the Vancouver Canucks (2-1) at home on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Lightning vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-135)
|Canucks (+115)
|7
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- Last season, the Lightning compiled a record of 7-8 in games they played as moneyline favorites.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter last season, Tampa Bay won 53.8% of its games (7-6).
- The Lightning have a 57.4% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this matchup.
- Last season, Tampa Bay games went over this one's 7-goal over/under 46 times.
Lightning vs. Canucks Rankings
|Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Canucks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|280 (8th)
|Goals
|270 (13th)
|252 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|296 (25th)
|71 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|62 (11th)
|53 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|69 (28th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- The Lightning's 280 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked eighth in the league.
- Tampa Bay was 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (+28) ranked 11th in the league.
- The 71 power-play goals Tampa Bay put up last season (on 280 chances) were the third-most in the NHL.
- The Lightning had the league's third-best power-play conversion rate (25.36%).
- Tampa Bay scored seven shorthanded goals last season (16th among all NHL teams).
- The Lightning killed 79.69% of opponent power plays, the 15th-ranked percentage in the league.
- The Lightning won 51.6% of their faceoffs (11th in the NHL)
- Tampa Bay had a 10.7% shooting percentage, which ranked seventh in the league.
- The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
