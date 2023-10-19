Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Vancouver Canucks at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lightning vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Brandon Hagel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

One of Tampa Bay's top contributing offensive players this season is Brandon Hagel, who has five points (four goals, one assist) and plays an average of 19:22 per game.

Hagel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Oct. 17 2 0 2 3 at Senators Oct. 15 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 14 1 1 2 4 vs. Predators Oct. 10 1 0 1 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Victor Hedman has five points (1.3 per game), scoring one goal and adding four assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Oct. 17 0 0 0 3 at Senators Oct. 15 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Oct. 14 1 2 3 3 vs. Predators Oct. 10 0 1 1 4

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

Nikita Kucherov's season total of four points has come from two goals and two assists.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Senators Oct. 15 0 0 0 4 at Red Wings Oct. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Predators Oct. 10 2 0 2 5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Elias Pettersson's six points are pivotal for Vancouver. He has one goal and five assists in three games.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 2 2 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 11 1 3 4 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Brock Boeser Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Brock Boeser has helped lead the attack for Vancouver this season with four goals and one assist.

Boeser Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 11 4 0 4 8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.