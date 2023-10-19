The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Mikhail Sergachev, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Sergachev in that upcoming Lightning-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Sergachev has averaged 23:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Sergachev has yet to score a goal through four games this year.

Sergachev has registered a point in one of four games playedthis year.

Sergachev has had an assist in one of four games this season.

Sergachev's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

There is a 48.8% chance of Sergachev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Canucks allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in league action.

Their -26 goal differential ranked 23rd in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.