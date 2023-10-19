Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Kucherov in that upcoming Lightning-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -227)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov has averaged 22:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Through four games played this season, Kucherov has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Kucherov has posted two or more points in two of the four games he's played this season.

Kucherov has an assist in one of four games this season, and had multiple assists in that game.

The implied probability that Kucherov hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 69.4%.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Canucks gave up 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-26) ranked 23rd in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 4 Points 4 2 Goals 2 2 Assists 2

