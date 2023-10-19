The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) visit the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome and will aim to build on a three-game winning streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Saints vs. Jaguars?

Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Jaguars in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Saints favored and the difference between the two is 8.9 points.

Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 56.5%.

The Saints are 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, New Orleans has a record of 2-2 (50%).

The Jaguars have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Jacksonville has entered two games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville (+2)



Jacksonville (+2) The Saints have gone 1-4-1 against the spread this season.

New Orleans has not covered the spread when they are at least 2-point favorites (0-3-1).

The Jaguars are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (40)



Under (40) The two teams average a combined 1.9 more points per game, 41.9 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 40 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.7 less points per game (36.3) than this game's over/under of 40 points.

None of the Saints' six games with a set total this season have hit the over.

The Jaguars have gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

Alvin Kamara Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 3 66.3 1 28.7 0

Travis Etienne Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 75.2 5 28.7 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.