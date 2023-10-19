When the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints square off in Week 7 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Travis Etienne find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Travis Etienne score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Etienne has churned out a team-high 451 rushing yards (75.2 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Etienne also has 21 catches for 172 yards (28.7 ypg).

Etienne has scored a rushing touchdown in three games, with multiple rushing TDs twice.

Travis Etienne Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 18 77 1 5 27 0 Week 2 Chiefs 12 40 0 2 2 0 Week 3 Texans 19 88 0 4 50 0 Week 4 Falcons 20 55 0 3 17 0 Week 5 @Bills 26 136 2 4 48 0 Week 6 Colts 18 55 2 3 28 0

