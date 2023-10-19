Will Trevor Lawrence Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Trevor Lawrence did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars match up with the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 7. If you're trying to find Lawrence's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 7, Lawrence is averaging 239.8 passing yards per game (1,439 total). Other season stats include seven touchdown passes, three interceptions and a 67.1% completion percentage (141-for-210), plus 33 carries for 147 yards.
Trevor Lawrence Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
Jaguars vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Lawrence 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|141
|210
|67.1%
|1,439
|7
|3
|6.9
|33
|147
|0
Lawrence Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|24
|32
|241
|2
|1
|7
|21
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|22
|41
|216
|0
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|27
|40
|279
|1
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|23
|30
|207
|1
|0
|8
|42
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|25
|37
|315
|1
|0
|7
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|20
|30
|181
|2
|1
|3
|15
|0
