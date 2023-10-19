Will Trevor Lawrence Score a Touchdown Against the Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 7?
Should you bet on Trevor Lawrence scoring a touchdown in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming Week 7 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Trevor Lawrence score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)
- So far this year Lawrence has rushed for 147 yards on 33 carries (24.5 ypg).
- In six games, Lawrence has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Trevor Lawrence Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|24
|32
|241
|2
|1
|7
|21
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|22
|41
|216
|0
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|27
|40
|279
|1
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|23
|30
|207
|1
|0
|8
|42
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|25
|37
|315
|1
|0
|7
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|20
|30
|181
|2
|1
|3
|15
|0
