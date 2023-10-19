Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Amalie Arena. Does a bet on Hedman interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Victor Hedman vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Hedman has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 25:10 on the ice per game.

Hedman has scored a goal in one of four games this year.

Hedman has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of four games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hedman has posted an assist in a game three times this season in four games played, including multiple assists once.

Hedman's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

The Canucks ranked 25th in goals against, giving up 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (-26) ranked 23rd in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

