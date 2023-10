Today's NCAA Women's Soccer lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between Georgia State and James Madison.

Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Temple vs Tulsa

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Davidson vs George Washington

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Saint Joseph's vs Massachusetts

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Drake vs Murray State

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Tennessee Tech vs Morehead State

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch UNLV vs Utah State

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Rhode Island vs Richmond

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch St. Bonaventure vs George Mason

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Sacramento State vs Montana

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Oregon vs California

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Hofstra vs Monmouth

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Southern Miss. vs Appalachian State

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Western Illinois vs Little Rock

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Rutgers vs Ohio State

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Marshall vs Georgia Southern

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch South Alabama vs Coastal Carolina

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Cal Poly vs UC Davis

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Vanderbilt vs Mississippi State

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Loyola Chicago vs La Salle

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Utah vs Washington

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Indiana State vs Evansville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Chicago State vs Bryant

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch UIC vs Illinois State

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Fordham vs VCU

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch James Madison vs Georgia State

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Arkansas State vs Louisiana

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Troy vs UL Monroe

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch South Florida vs Rice

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Eastern Illinois vs Lindenwood

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch UAB vs Memphis

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Duquesne vs Saint Louis

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Northern Iowa vs Valparaiso

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Southern Illinois vs Missouri State

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Old Dominion vs Texas State

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Wisconsin vs Maryland

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Utah Tech vs Utah Valley

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Southeast Missouri State vs Southern Indiana

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch California Baptist vs Tarleton

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Charlotte vs North Texas

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Florida Atlantic vs UTSA

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch SIUE vs UT Martin

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Notre Dame vs North Carolina

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch East Carolina vs SMU

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Grand Canyon vs Abilene Christian

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Nevada vs Boise State

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Colorado State vs New Mexico

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Wyoming vs San Diego State

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch UC Irvine vs Cal State Bakersfield

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Southern Utah vs Seattle U

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch UCLA vs Arizona

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Colorado vs Washington State

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USC vs Arizona State

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CSU Northridge vs San Diego

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Long Beach State vs UC Riverside

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

