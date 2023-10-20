Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Friday (at 5:07 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Montgomery Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (10-11) for his 33rd start of the season.

He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 20 of them.

Montgomery has 28 starts of five or more innings this season in 32 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Oct. 15 6.1 5 0 0 6 1 at Orioles Oct. 8 4.0 9 5 4 2 1 at Rays Oct. 3 7.0 6 0 0 5 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 6.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Mariners Sep. 23 7.0 5 0 0 6 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Semien Stats

Semien has 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI (185 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .276/.348/.478 slash line so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .327/.390/.623 so far this year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .284/.369/.517 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Oct. 18 1-for-2 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI (163 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.363/.441 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 19 1-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Rangers Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

