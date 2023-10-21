Should you wager on Anthony Cirelli to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cirelli stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Cirelli scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Cirelli has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 16 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 25.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.