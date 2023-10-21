Anthony Cirelli will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Cirelli's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Cirelli has averaged 18:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Cirelli has a goal in one of his five games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of five games this season, Cirelli has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Cirelli has an assist in two of five games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Cirelli's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Cirelli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 16 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 9 3 Points 8 1 Goals 3 2 Assists 5

