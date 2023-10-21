Florida A&M vs. Texas Southern Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Our projection model predicts the Florida A&M Rattlers will take down the Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Shell Energy Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Florida A&M vs. Texas Southern Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Florida A&M (-23.2)
|51.6
|Florida A&M 37, Texas Southern 14
Week 8 SWAC Predictions
- Southern vs Bethune-Cookman
- Alcorn State vs UAPB
- Southern vs Bethune-Cookman
- Jackson State vs Mississippi Valley State
- Alcorn State vs UAPB
- Jackson State vs Mississippi Valley State
Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)
- The Rattlers won eight games against the spread last year, while failing to cover twice.
- In Rattlers games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.
Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)
- The Tigers compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Tigers games.
Rattlers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas Southern
|25.5
|40.0
|43.0
|22.0
|16.8
|49.0
|Florida A&M
|27.2
|15.7
|27.0
|10.0
|27.0
|21.3
