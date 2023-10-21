Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Florida
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is no shortage of excitement on the Week 8 college football schedule, including the Duke Blue Devils playing the Florida State Seminoles that is a must-watch for football fans in Florida.
College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week
UCF Knights at No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma (-17.5)
Click here for a full UCF/OU preview
Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Stetson Hatters
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full St. Thomas (MN)/Stetson preview
South Florida Bulls at UConn Huskies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Florida (-1)
Southern Jaguars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UTSA (-2.5)
No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-14)
Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-3)
Florida A&M Rattlers at Texas Southern Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Shell Energy Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
