ACC opponents meet when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (6-0) and the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State ranks 27th in total offense (447.7 yards per game) and 58th in total defense (363 yards allowed per game) this year. Duke has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 9.8 points per game (fourth-best). Offensively, it ranks 51st by compiling 31.2 points per game.

Florida State vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Florida State vs. Duke Key Statistics

Florida State Duke 447.7 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387 (95th) 363 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.5 (10th) 177.3 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.5 (20th) 270.3 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.5 (112th) 3 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (22nd) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 1,472 yards (245.3 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 114 rushing yards on 40 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 67 times for a team-high 493 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 99 yards (16.5 per game).

Lawrance Toafili has been handed the ball 32 times this year and racked up 228 yards (38 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with 12 grabs for 92 yards

Keon Coleman has hauled in 29 catches for 418 yards (69.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Johnny Wilson has caught 20 passes for 357 yards (59.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell has compiled 14 grabs for 238 yards, an average of 39.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 912 yards (152 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 62.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 326 yards (54.3 ypg) on 47 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has carried the ball 65 times for 426 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has racked up 368 receiving yards on 24 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jordan Moore has caught 25 passes and compiled 322 receiving yards (53.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Sahmir Hagans' 14 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 125 yards (20.8 ypg).

