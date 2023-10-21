The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (6-0) will test their seventh-ranked scoring attack against the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (5-1), who have the No. 51 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Seminoles are heavily favored by 14.5 points in the contest. The game has a 49.5-point over/under.

Florida State is compiling 447.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 27th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Seminoles rank 58th, surrendering 363.0 yards per game. Duke ranks 73rd in the FBS with 387.0 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 16th-best by allowing just 298.5 total yards per contest.

Florida State vs. Duke Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Duke Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -14.5 -110 -110 49.5 -115 -105 -650 +450

Florida State Recent Performance

The Seminoles have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, producing 432.7 total yards per game during that stretch (-25-worst). They've been more successful on defense, ceding 334.3 total yards per contest (41st).

The Seminoles rank 31st in scoring offense over the last three games (37.0 points per game), but they rank 18th-best in scoring defense over that timeframe (14.7 points per game surrendered).

Looking at Florida State's last three contests, it has put up 267.7 passing yards per game on offense (69th-ranked) and has given up 174.7 passing yards per game on defense (60th-ranked).

Over the Seminoles' last three games, they rank 90th in rushing offense (165.0 rushing yards per game) and -17-worst in rushing defense (159.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Seminoles have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their last three games.

In Florida State's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Week 8 ACC Betting Trends

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread twice when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Four of Florida State's six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Florida State has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

Florida State has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Seminoles' implied win probability is 86.7%.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 1,472 pass yards for Florida State, completing 63.7% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 114 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 40 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has racked up 493 yards on 67 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner. He's also caught 10 passes for 99 yards (16.5 per game).

Lawrance Toafili has piled up 228 yards on 32 attempts, scoring two times. He's grabbed 12 passes for 92 yards (15.3 per game), as well.

Keon Coleman's leads his squad with 418 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 catches (out of 44 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has put together a 357-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes on 36 targets.

Jaheim Bell has a total of 238 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Kalen DeLoach, who leads the team in tackles and sacks, has racked up 4.0 sacks, 3.0 TFL and 30 tackles.

DJ Lundy has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 24 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended to his name.

