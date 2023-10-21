How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, October 21
There is a lot to be excited about on Friday's Liga MX schedule, including Mazatlan FC squaring off against Atlas FC.
We have everything you need regarding how to watch Friday's Liga MX action right here. Check out the links below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Atlas FC vs Mazatlan FC
Mazatlan FC travels to face Atlas FC at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Atlas FC (-180)
- Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+450)
- Draw: (+350)
Watch FC Juarez vs CF Pachuca
CF Pachuca journeys to play FC Juarez at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.
- Game Time: 9:06 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Favorite: FC Juarez (+135)
- Underdog: CF Pachuca (+195)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Puebla FC vs Guadalajara Chivas
Guadalajara Chivas journeys to take on Puebla FC at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (+115)
- Underdog: Puebla FC (+230)
- Draw: (+260)
