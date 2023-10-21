Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning matchup at Amalie Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

Nikita Kucherov's four goals and two assists in five games for Tampa Bay add up to six total points on the season.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Oct. 19 2 0 2 7 at Sabres Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Senators Oct. 15 0 0 0 4 at Red Wings Oct. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Predators Oct. 10 2 0 2 5

Brandon Hagel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Brandon Hagel is a top offensive contributor for Tampa Bay with six total points this season. He has scored four goals and added two assists in five games.

Hagel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Oct. 19 0 1 1 1 at Sabres Oct. 17 2 0 2 3 at Senators Oct. 15 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 14 1 1 2 4 vs. Predators Oct. 10 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

William Nylander is one of Toronto's top contributors (seven total points), having amassed three goals and four assists.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Oct. 19 0 1 1 1 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Wild Oct. 14 2 1 3 6 vs. Canadiens Oct. 11 1 1 2 5

John Tavares Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

John Tavares has seven points (1.8 per game), scoring one goal and adding six assists.

Tavares Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Oct. 19 0 1 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 16 1 0 1 6 vs. Wild Oct. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Canadiens Oct. 11 0 3 3 3

