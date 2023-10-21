Matt Wallace will play at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan at the par-70, 7,079-yard Accordia Golf Narashino CC from October 19-21.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Wallace Odds to Win: +6600

Matt Wallace Insights

Wallace has finished under par 10 times and shot 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Wallace has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Wallace's average finish has been 40th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Wallace has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Wallace hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 38 -4 280 1 11 1 2 $1.3M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Wallace has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 34th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Wallace finished 64th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 7,079 yards this week, 64 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC has a recent scoring average of -1.

Wallace will take to the 7,079-yard course this week at Accordia Golf Narashino CC after having played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Wallace's Last Time Out

Wallace was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 52nd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.89 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was strong enough to place him in the 70th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Wallace shot better than 61% of the competitors (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Wallace recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Wallace carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.2).

Wallace's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the field average (8.0).

In that last tournament, Wallace's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Wallace finished the Shriners Children's Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Wallace finished without one.

