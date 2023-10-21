Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.5 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kucherov stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and it was multiple goals both times.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Kucherov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 25.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.