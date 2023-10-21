The South Florida Bulls (3-4) square off against the UConn Huskies (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The spread foretells a close game, with the Bulls favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Florida vs. UConn matchup.

South Florida vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline UConn Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-2.5) 54.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-2.5) 54.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

South Florida vs. UConn Betting Trends

South Florida has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

The Bulls have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

UConn has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

The Huskies are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.