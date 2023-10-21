Wisconsin vs. Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
Big Ten action features the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The betting information predicts a close game, with the Badgers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Wisconsin vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-2.5)
|42.5
|-135
|+115
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-2.5)
|42.5
|-138
|+115
Wisconsin vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- The Badgers have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Illinois has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Wisconsin & Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+2200
|Bet $100 to win $2200
|Illinois
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
