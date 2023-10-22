How to Stream NFL RedZone: Week 7
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Need to see every big moment of Week 7 in the NFL? Catch every touchdown from every game this afternoon on NFL RedZone! You'll get seven straight hours of football without the constant commercial breaks, featuring the slate of games listed below.
|Date/Time
|TV
|Odds
|Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
FOX
|Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)
Total: 37
|Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
CBS
|Favorite: Bills (-7.5)
Total: 40
|Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
CBS
|Favorite: Browns (-3.5)
Total: 41
|Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
FOX
|Favorite: Ravens (-3)
Total: 43
|Washington Commanders at New York Giants
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
CBS
|Favorite: Commanders (-3)
Total: 37.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
FOX
|Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)
Total: 37.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
FOX
|Favorite: Seahawks (-8)
Total: 44.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
FOX
|Favorite: Rams (-3)
Total: 44
|Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
CBS
|Favorite: Chiefs (-5.5)
Total: 47.5
|Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 22
CBS
|Favorite: Packers (-1)
Total: 45
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
