Astros vs. Rangers ALCS Game 7 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 23
The Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers in a decisive Game 7 of the ALCS, at 8:03 PM ET on Monday.
The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) against the Rangers and Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA) vs Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Astros vs Rangers
|Astros vs Rangers Odds
|Astros vs Rangers Prediction
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier
- The Astros will send Javier (10-5) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.56 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in 31 games this season.
- He has 11 quality starts in 31 chances this season.
- Javier has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.
Cristian Javier vs. Rangers
- The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.452) and 233 home runs.
- The Rangers have gone 12-for-43 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer
- Scherzer (13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.
- Scherzer heads into this outing with 14 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Scherzer enters the matchup with 22 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Max Scherzer vs. Astros
- The opposing Astros offense has the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.437) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (222) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are third in the league with 1441 total hits and fifth in MLB action scoring 827 runs.
- In 15 innings over three appearances against the Astros this season, Scherzer has a 7.8 ERA and a 1.267 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .254.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.