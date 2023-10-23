Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County This Week
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Broward County, Florida this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Dillard High School at Boyd Anderson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 23
- Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Blanche Ely High School at West Boca Raton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
American Heritage High School - Plantation at Hallandale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hallandale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dillard High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stranahan High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nova HS at South Plantation High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everglades High School at Miramar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Miramar, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somerset Academy at Flanagan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coral Glades High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Davie, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piper High School at Plantation High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Plantation, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
