Florida International vs. Jacksonville State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 25
A pair of CUSA teams meet when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-2) face off against the Florida International Panthers (4-4) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Gamecocks are favored by 7.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jacksonville State vs. Florida International matchup.
Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jacksonville State (-7.5)
|44.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Jacksonville State (-7.5)
|44.5
|-335
|+265
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- Florida International has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Panthers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- Jacksonville State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
