The Charlotte Hornets go up against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Hornets matchup.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hawks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-3.5) - -145 +120

Hawks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hawks put up 118.4 points per game last season (third in league) while allowing 118.1 per contest (25th in NBA). They had a +24 scoring differential.

The Hornets were outscored by 6.2 points per game last season with a -512 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.0 points per game (27th in the NBA) and gave up 117.2 per outing (22nd in the league).

Atlanta compiled a 36-46-0 ATS record last year.

Charlotte put together a 39-43-0 record against the spread last season.

Hawks and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +8000 +3300 - Hornets +50000 +25000 -

