The Orlando Magic will open their 2023-24 season with a matchup against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and Space City Home Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Magic vs. Rockets matchup.

Magic vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and Space City Home Network

BSFL and Space City Home Network Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-3.5) - -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Magic's -210 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 111.4 points per game (26th in NBA) while giving up 114.0 per outing (15th in league).

The Rockets were outscored by 7.9 points per game last season with a -644 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.7 points per game (28th in the NBA) and allowed 118.6 per contest (28th in the league).

Orlando compiled a 45-36-0 ATS record last year.

Houston won 34 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 48 times.

Magic and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +35000 +12500 - Rockets +50000 +15000 -

