Can we anticipate Alex Barre-Boulet scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Barre-Boulet has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

