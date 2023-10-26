Having dropped six straight, the San Jose Sharks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN as the Lightning take on the Sharks.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Sharks Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.

The Lightning's 23 total goals (3.3 per game) rank ninth in the league.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 22 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (23 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 7 6 4 10 8 4 0% Brayden Point 7 1 8 9 1 1 48.5% Brandon Hagel 7 4 3 7 1 2 50% Victor Hedman 7 1 6 7 6 1 - Nicholas Paul 7 4 2 6 5 5 52.4%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have allowed 22 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

With eight goals (1.3 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 21 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged only 1.3 goals per game (eight total) during that time.

Sharks Key Players