ACC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9
If you are trying to find information on the best bets in ACC action in Week 9, or creating a parlay bet, our computer model is here to help. It favors betting on the over/under in the Virginia vs. Miami (FL) matchup, and taking Duke (+4.5) over Louisville on the spread. You can see more insights on those college football games by scrolling down.
Best Week 9 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: Duke +4.5 vs. Louisville
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 5.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Notre Dame -20.5 vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Notre Dame by 27.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Virginia +18.5 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 12.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 9 ACC Total Bets
Over 47.5 - Virginia vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Total: 56.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 50.5 - UConn vs. Boston College
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Total: 55.3 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 45.5 - Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Projected Total: 50 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Week 9 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Florida State
|7-0 (5-0 ACC)
|41.6 / 18.6
|443.7 / 350.1
|North Carolina
|6-1 (3-1 ACC)
|35.9 / 22.4
|499.7 / 370.1
|Louisville
|6-1 (3-1 ACC)
|34.1 / 20.6
|464.0 / 317.9
|Duke
|5-2 (2-1 ACC)
|29.6 / 13.9
|370.7 / 315.9
|Virginia Tech
|4-4 (3-1 ACC)
|26.1 / 22.9
|380.9 / 316.0
|Boston College
|4-3 (2-2 ACC)
|29.1 / 30.4
|417.4 / 382.6
|Georgia Tech
|3-4 (2-2 ACC)
|29.7 / 30.3
|434.1 / 450.7
|Clemson
|4-3 (2-3 ACC)
|30.4 / 20.6
|424.1 / 276.9
|Miami (FL)
|5-2 (1-2 ACC)
|36.3 / 19.1
|481.9 / 313.6
|NC State
|4-3 (1-2 ACC)
|25.4 / 23.6
|347.4 / 332.9
|Virginia
|2-5 (1-2 ACC)
|23.6 / 31.1
|361.3 / 395.6
|Wake Forest
|4-3 (1-3 ACC)
|23.1 / 22.1
|361.4 / 366.9
|Pittsburgh
|2-5 (1-3 ACC)
|24.6 / 24.6
|320.4 / 325.0
|Syracuse
|4-4 (0-4 ACC)
|26.4 / 24.1
|367.0 / 399.1
