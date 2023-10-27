The Boston Celtics (1-0) play the Miami Heat (1-0) on October 27, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

Last season, the Celtics had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents knocked down.

Boston had a 33-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Heat finished 27th.

Last year, the 117.9 points per game the Celtics scored were 8.1 more points than the Heat allowed (109.8).

Boston had a 49-12 record last season when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat shot at a 46% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics averaged.

Last season, Miami had a 25-11 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics ranked 20th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Heat ranked 20th.

The Heat scored just 1.9 fewer points per game last year (109.5) than the Celtics allowed (111.4).

When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Miami went 26-8.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics scored 120.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 115.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

In home games, Boston ceded 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than away from home (112.4).

At home, the Celtics averaged 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than away from home (15.8). They also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to on the road (37.4%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Heat averaged 3.9 more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5).

The Heat conceded more points at home (110.2 per game) than on the road (109.3) last season.

The Heat made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (12 per game) last season, but they had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (32.9%).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury - - -

Heat Injuries