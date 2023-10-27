The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in an AAC showdown.

Florida Atlantic is totaling 24.1 points per game on offense this year (91st in the FBS), and is allowing 25 points per game (65th) on the other side of the ball. Charlotte has been sputtering offensively, ranking second-worst in the FBS with 14.6 points per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 22.7 points per contest (48th-ranked).

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic Charlotte 350.1 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307 (125th) 399 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.1 (38th) 122.4 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.6 (88th) 227.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.4 (117th) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (118th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has 1,044 passing yards for Florida Atlantic, completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 472 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 156 yards (22.3 per game).

Kobe Lewis has been handed the ball 40 times this year and racked up 211 yards (30.1 per game) with one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester's leads his squad with 636 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 66 catches (out of 85 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 270 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Je'Quan Burton has been the target of 28 passes and hauled in 15 grabs for 193 yards, an average of 27.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey leads Charlotte with 601 yards on 49-of-86 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has run for 446 yards on 90 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Terron Kellman has been given 41 carries and totaled 192 yards.

Jack Hestera leads his squad with 286 receiving yards on 23 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has put together a 213-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 11 passes on 19 targets.

Colin Weber's 16 catches (on 22 targets) have netted him 188 yards (26.9 ypg).

