On Friday, October 27, 2023, the New York Knicks (0-1) play the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Knicks matchup.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Hawks Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-1.5) 229.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks' +240 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) while giving up 113.1 per contest (12th in league).

The Hawks scored 118.4 points per game last season (third in the NBA) and gave up 118.1 (25th in the league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

The teams combined to score 234.4 points per game last season, 4.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams scored 231.2 combined points per game last season, 1.7 more than the over/under for this matchup.

New York went 46-36-0 ATS last season.

Atlanta put together a 36-46-0 record against the spread last year.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Trae Young 27.5 -125 23.0 Dejounte Murray 18.5 -115 11.0 De'Andre Hunter 12.5 -125 9.0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 10.5 -105 7.0 Clint Capela 9.5 -139 15.0

Hawks and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +8000 +3300 - Knicks +5000 +1800 -

