The New York Knicks (0-1) face the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: MSG and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -1.5 229.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta played 55 games last season that finished with more than 229.5 points.

The average total points scored in Hawks games last year (229.5) is 7.1 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Hawks compiled a 36-46-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, Atlanta won 12 out of the 34 games, or 35.3%, in which it was the underdog.

The Hawks had a record of 12-22, a 35.3% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of -110 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 52.4% chance to win.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks had the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and on the road (18-23-0) last year.

In terms of the over/under, Atlanta's games went over less frequently at home (22 of 41, 53.7%) than away (25 of 41, 61%) last year.

The Hawks put up 5.3 more points per game (118.4) than the Knicks allowed (113.1).

Atlanta went 31-27 versus the spread and 36-22 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points last season.

Hawks vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)

Hawks Knicks 118.4 Points Scored (PG) 116 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 31-27 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 21-12 36-22 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 22-11 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 23-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-15 25-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-14

