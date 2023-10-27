The New York Knicks (0-1) face the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSSE. The over/under for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: MSG and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -1.5 229.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta played 55 games last season that finished with more than 229.5 points.
  • The average total points scored in Hawks games last year (229.5) is 7.1 points higher than the total for this matchup.
  • The Hawks compiled a 36-46-0 ATS record last season.
  • Last season, Atlanta won 12 out of the 34 games, or 35.3%, in which it was the underdog.
  • The Hawks had a record of 12-22, a 35.3% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of -110 or more by oddsmakers last season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 52.4% chance to win.

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • The Hawks had the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and on the road (18-23-0) last year.
  • In terms of the over/under, Atlanta's games went over less frequently at home (22 of 41, 53.7%) than away (25 of 41, 61%) last year.
  • The Hawks put up 5.3 more points per game (118.4) than the Knicks allowed (113.1).
  • Atlanta went 31-27 versus the spread and 36-22 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points last season.

Hawks vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)

Hawks Knicks
118.4
Points Scored (PG)
 116
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
31-27
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 21-12
36-22
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 22-11
118.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
23-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-15
25-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 40-14

