Hawks vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - October 27
Check out the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (0-1), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Hawks prepare for their matchup with the New York Knicks (0-1) at State Farm Arena on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM ET.
Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info
|Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction
|Knicks vs. Hawks Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Knicks vs. Hawks
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Wesley Matthews
|SG
|Out
|Calf
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: None
Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: MSG and BSSE
Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Knicks
|-1.5
|229.5
