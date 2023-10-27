The New York Knicks (0-1) battle the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Knicks allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Last season, Atlanta had a 32-20 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.2% from the field.

The Hawks were the 10th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks finished third.

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game last year were 5.3 more points than the 113.1 the Knicks allowed.

Atlanta went 36-22 last season when it scored more than 113.1 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks scored more points at home (119.6 per game) than away (117.2) last season.

The Hawks allowed 117.4 points per game at home last season, and 118.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, the Hawks drained more 3-pointers away (10.8 per game) than at home (10.7) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.7%) than at home (34.7%).

Hawks Injuries