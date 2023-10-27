The Orlando Magic, with Jalen Suggs, match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 116-86 win against the Rockets, Suggs put up eight points.

Let's look at Suggs' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-122)

Over 8.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Over 2.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+180)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 117.4 points per game last season made the Trail Blazers the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers gave up 43.2 rebounds per game last year, 14th in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 27 assists last year, the Trail Blazers were the worst squad in the NBA.

On defense, the Trail Blazers allowed 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, 18th in the league.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 35 15 4 2 1 0 3 1/10/2023 11 2 3 2 0 0 2

